Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) A snatcher who targeted non-resident Indians (NRIs) sustained a bullet injury in a police action after he attempted to escape from custody, a top Punjab Police officer said on Tuesday.

Police opened fire as Suraj alias Mandi made an unsuccessful bid to escape from custody after snatching a rifle from a police personnel.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said police demonstrated exemplary professionalism in neutralising the situation by shooting the accused in the leg.

The swift action ensured that no harm came to the police personnel or bystanders, he added.

The DGP said in one of the snatching incidents involving the accused, a woman was injured.

Sharing more details, Amritsar Commissioner of Police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Suraj was traced and arrested following a detailed police probe into these cases.

All the stolen items, including 300 British pounds, 600 Euros, Rs 22,000 in cash, passports, mobile phones, a National ID Card of Mauritius and other items, have been seized from the accused, police said.

