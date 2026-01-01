New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Tourists thronged Rohtang and nearby Sissu as the region here witnessed its first snowfall of the year.

Tourists in large numbers gathered to celebrate the New Year as snow blanketed the region, fostering an atmosphere of happiness, joy, and excitement for several experiencing the snow for the first time.

Also Read | Bulgaria Joins Eurozone Despite Opposition.

Sanvi, a tourist from Gujarat, said, "I have watched the snow for the first time, it's beautiful. It's very cold here."

Another tourist, Jayancy said, "I am having so much fun here. My wish to see the snow has been fulfilled, I am watching live snow for the first time."

Also Read | ‘Desi Jugaad’: Man Sits on Car’s Bonnet to Guide Friend in Zero Visibility; Viral Video Sparks Safety Concerns.

The tourists were seen happily dancing and enjoying the new year, with many of them forming snow houses or igloos and indulging in activities amid the chilly yet celebratory weather.

Amit Bharwad, a tourist from Gujarat, said, "We came to Rohtang on the first day of the new year, and it snowed. The tourists are enjoying the snow, and I hope 2026 turns out to be excellent for everyone. Whatever tragedies we all witnessed in 2025, I hope they don't return to anyone's life, and tourists can enjoy freely at tourist destinations."

Many tourists also hoped for a better fortune in 2026, after tragedies like the Pahalgam terror attack and Delhi blast left several families devastated and prayed that such incidents never occur again.

Visitors from Delhi, Chandigarh, and other cities have gathered in Manali to experience outdoor activities.

Areas like Rohtang Pass and Solang Valley witnessed heavy footfall. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)