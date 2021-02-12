Shimla, Feb 12 (PTI) High hills in Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive rain and snowfall on Saturday, the Meteorological (MeT) department here predicted.

The weather in the state remained dry on Friday, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The centre forecast rain and snowfall at isolated places of high hills in Himachal Pradesh on February 13.

Keylong, the administrative centre of tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, continued to be the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh at minus 5.9 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kalpa recorded a low of 0.4 degree Celsius, Singh said.

Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie registered a low of 1.8, 7 and 7.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, he said.

Shimla recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius, he added.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 26.8 degrees Celsius, the local MeT office said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)