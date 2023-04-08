New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Parliament on Saturday unveiled its new website which claims to have easier accessibility options and a pop-up window to the live telecast of Sansad TV.

Parliament officials said the new website -- www.sansad.in -- had its soft launch on Saturday and the transition from the existing website will take place soon.

The website is yet to be launched formally, an official said.

The 'Digital Sansad' website opens with a snapshot of history from 1857 to the present through photographs of key events and ending with a picture of the new Parliament building.

The new website offers links to download mobile applications for Android and Apple devices and option to access it as a member of parliament, ministry and guest user.

