Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday said he would visit Kolhapur next week.

The former MP who had leveled allegations against Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif with regard to a sugar mill was stopped from visiting the western Maharashtra district earlier this week.

Somaiya announced that he would go to Kolhapur by train on September 28 `to visit the Goddess Ambabai temple' there. But the itinerary released by his office stated that he also intended to visit the Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Mill in Kagal tehsil of the district.

Somaiya had alleged that Mushrif diverted funds into the sugar mill through shell companies. The NCP leader has denied the allegations.

