Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, who had tested positive for COVID-19 to inquire about his health.

Giving this information, Shivakumar said party leader KC Venugopal also called him.

"Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Several AICC leaders, including Venugopal, made a phone call on Tuesday afternoon and inquired about my health. They wished for my speedy recovery," he said.

Shivakumar also urged people who came in contact with him to be cautious.

"I had a fever and have tested positive for the coronavirus. I am doing well, but as a precaution have been hospitalized and am under the good care of doctors. With your wishes and blessings, I will soon be back. I appeal to all those who came in contact with me to be cautious," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

