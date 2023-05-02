Ranchi, May 2 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday inaugurated 80 government Schools of Excellence to provide education at par with private schools and promised appointment of 25,000 teachers by month-end to fill-up vacant teachers posts in the state.

These 80 district-level Schools of Excellence are part of government's aim to provide quality education opportunities to 15 lakh school children studying in government schools including plans to set up 325 block level schools and 4,091 gram panchayat level model schools across the state in the second phase.

Also Read | Father's Name Can Be Removed From a Minor's Passport Under Different Circumstances, Says Delhi High Court; Directs Issuance of New Passport.

Launching the 80 schools from Thakur Vishwanath Shahdeo High School located in Dhurwa, Soren said: "These schools will provide education at par with private players and would help poor students and others to fulfil their dreams. We will appoint 25,000 teachers by month-end to overcome shortages of government teachers in the state."

Citing examples of excellent performance by government school students including that of KGBV, Soren said there is no dearth of talent among poor students who cannot afford costly education and the state was committed to ensure all help to them.

Also Read | Go Airlines Moves NCLT, Says Pratt & Whitney Not Supplying Spare Engines That Resulted in Grounding of 25 Aircrafts.

At least 10 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Jharkhand's Khunti district, a part of a government project to reduce gender disparities in rural areas and among disadvantaged communities, have qualified in the JEE (Mains).

He said all possible resources would be made available for students of such schools in addition to smart classes and modern education tools and those excelling would be felicitated by the state.

"All these will herald a new era of education in the state...these schools can be seen as actualisation of dreams of children who aspire for better future. It is for the first time that significant efforts are being undertaken to develop as well as enhance the quality of education of government schools at par with private schools of the state," Soren said.

Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh stressed on the need for periodic monitoring of schools to maintain the quality of the schools besides developing a system where students could provide feedback without disclosing their identities.

Post normalisation of the situation after COVID-19 pandemic, the chief minister directed officials to ensure completion of the construction of schools and to get CBSE affiliation, a statement from the state government said.

Soren earlier undertook a fortnightly review of the construction, training of teachers, CBSE affiliation and a host of other steps.

Online training of Principals of 80 Schools of Excellence has been given by the National Center for School Leadership in two phases.

The training of Principals of 80 Schools of Excellence has also been completed in two phases by the Azim Premji Foundation, the statement said.

In the month of January, training was imparted by IIMs for capacity building of principals.

All students in these 80 Schools of Excellence will be imparted vocational training for 11 trades.

These include Agriculture, IT, ITES, apparel and make-up and home furnishing, media and entertainment, automotive, tourism and hospitality, beauty and wellness, multi-skilling, electronics and hardware, retail and healthcare.

The statement said arrangements are being made to facilitate on-job training through industrial field visits to state-level establishments and institutions associated with the respective trade, so that employment opportunities can be made available to the students as per their interests.

Department of School Education and Literacy, Secretary K Ravi Kumar said the schools will provide modern amenities to government school children so that they can get education at par with private schools and added that children of government schools were no less in merit as compared to private school students.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)