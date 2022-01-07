New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has planted 76 saplings at different parks in its jurisdiction in two-and-a-half months under the "gift a tree" initiative since its launch, civic officials said on Friday.

According to SDMC officials, the scheme was launched on October 19 and till Friday (January 7) over 66 applications were received.

Under the scheme, residents can gift tree saplings to their dear ones instead of extravagant gift items on their special occasions such as birthdays, anniversary among others.

Officials said "Gift a Tree" is a unique initiative and its has been receiving good response as citizens have been availing the facility of plantation for their close ones.

"Out of 76 saplings planted, 33 were in memory of their near and dear ones while 22 were for birthday celebrations, four were for wedding anniversary celebration while 17 people did not reveal the reason behind the plantation but they contributed to environmental protection," said a civic official who wished not to be named.

The civic body said these saplings were planted in Janakpuri, Punjabi Bagh Extension, Greater Kailash-2, Dwarka Sector 7 & 16, Defence Colony and Vasant Kunj area.

The SDMC has dedicated 20 parks in its four zones to plant gifted saplings.

SDMC officials said the people who wish to gift a tree will have to spend Rs 2,000 for the sapling.

Through 'Gift a Tree' initiative, people can ensure plantation on birthday, marriage anniversary and other special occasions for their closed ones by applying on SDMC's website.

"People will have to search the designated parks through an online portal and will have to make the payment for ensuring plantation and the SDMC will take care of the tree sapling planted by them for lifetime," the official said.

