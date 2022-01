New Delhi, January 7: India achieved yet another milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination drive as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 150 crore mark on Friday.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya thanked the citizens of the country and said that India continues to be a world leader in driving the largest vaccination drive with over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccinations. The Union Minister further mentioned that over 1.5 crore teens between the age of 15-18 years have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since January 3. Also Read | Public Holidays Not Part of Fundamental Rights, Time to Reduce Their Numbers: Bombay High Court.

"India continues to be a world leader in driving the largest vaccination drive with over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccinations. 90 per cent of our adult population was vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine dose. Over 1.5 crore children vaccinated against COVID-19 since 3rd January: PM @NarendraModi Ji," the office of Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted today. The Union Health Minister was present at AIIMS Kalyani in West Bengal today. Also Read | Karnataka Govt Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Mandatory for Entry in Public Places.

"Today, I congratulated and thanked the healthcare workers at AIIMS Kalyani, West Bengal on the achievement of 150 crore vaccine milestone. #SamarthyaKe150crore," the Health Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata today via video conference. In his address, the Prime Minister mentioned that the country started the year with vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years.

"At the same time, India is also achieving the historic milestone of 150 crore - 1.5 billion vaccine doses, in the first week of the first month of the year itself. 150 crore doses in less than one year is a significant achievement and symbol of the will power of the country. It denotes the country's new confidence, Aatmnirbharta and pride, he said. As cases are rising due to the Omicron variant, this shield of 150 crore vaccines doses becomes all the more important," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister noted that today, more than 90 per cent of India's adult population has received a single dose of the vaccine. "Within just 5 days, more than 1.5 crore children have also been given the dose of the vaccine," he said. He dedicated this achievement to the whole country and every government. He especially thanked the scientists of the country, the vaccine manufacturers and the people in the health sector for this achievement.

The Prime Minister said that in order to transform the health sector of the country, mission mode campaigns for Preventive Healthcare, Affordable Healthcare, Supply Side intervention are being accelerated. Yoga, Ayurveda, Fit India Movement, Universal Immunisation are strengthening Preventive Healthcare. Similarly, Swachh Bharat Mission and Har Ghar Jal schemes are contributing to better health outcomes.

