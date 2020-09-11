New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): With an aim to help farmers to sell their produce, South India's first 'Kisan Rail', carrying 332 tonnes of vegetables and fruits from Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur reached Adarsh Nagar railway station on Friday.

"Indian Railways has initiated this train to help the farmers transport their produce such as vegetables and fruits, easily. The wagons full of vegetables reached here. The initiative will greatly benefit the farmers," said Krishan Dev, one of the Railway officials who received the train in Delhi.

Mohammed, one of the farmers told ANI that "Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah has helped start this train. Previously, during the lockdown, we were forced to throw out our produce (vegetables and fruits) as we were not able to sell it. During that time, the idea was conceived to start this train, which is a second such train in India."

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster M YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Union Ministers had inaugurated the service of a 'Kisan Rail' from Anantapur to New Delhi.

Reddy had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Suresh C Angadi, Minister of State for Railways, for starting the second Kisan Rail, first from South India, to transport horticulture produce from the state to Delhi.

The Chief Minister had requested the Railway officials to reduce the fares of Kisan Rail as they are slightly on the higher side and asked to provide a good remunerative price for the farmers. (ANI)

