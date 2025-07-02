Guwahati, Jul 2 (PTI) A South Korean delegation is currently in Assam to explore the heritage of the 200-year-old tea industry, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

"Building Bonds over Tea. A 24-member delegation from South Korea is on a visit to Assam to explore our rich 200-year-old tea heritage," Sarma said in a post on X.

Also Read | Shefali Jariwala Death Case: Actress’ Autopsy Conducted, Opinion About Cause of Death 'Reserved', Says Mumbai Police.

The delegation visited the iconic Meleng Tea Estate in Jorhat and interacted with officials as well as workers, he said in a video clip shared with the post.

"At the Meleng Tea Estate in Jorhat, they explored the entire process - from leaf plucking to processing and were fascinated by it!" the CM said.

Also Read | ‘Raj Thackeray May Take Over Shiv Sena If He Joins Hands With Uddhav Thackeray’, Claims Union Minister Narayan Rane.

The Korean delegation included distinguished international researchers, scholars and academics, he added.

"They are passionately striving to elevate Assam's exquisite tea tourism on the global stage. Our deepest gratitude to the global community for celebrating and honouring Assam's profound heritage and cultural legacy," Sarma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)