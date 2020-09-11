Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11 (ANI): Seven new trains would start from the Bengaluru in addition to special trains from September 12, the South Western Railway has said.

"Services of seven pairs of trains are starting from Bengaluru division with effect from September 12, 2020. These services will be in addition to special trains which are already running," informed the press release issued by it.

It added that there has been a surge in people coming at the station to pick or drop passengers such as senior citizens, differently-abled, children, and students.

"For the convenience of the public, platform tickets will be issued at KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur and Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Stations with immediate effect," it said.

To avoid the crowd in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the price of platform tickets at these stations will be increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50 temporarily until further notice. (ANI)

