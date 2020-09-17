Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Thursday protested against the BJP-led central and Uttar Pradesh governments over "rising unemployment" in the country.

The protests were carried out on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The party workers protested in all districts of Uttar Pradesh against rising unemployment. The state government's move to go for contractual jobs and its anti-youth policies have aggravated the problems of youngsters," SP state president Naresh Uttam said.

He also alleged that police resorted to "brutal lathicharge" to disperse the protesting youths at several places in the state.

Condemning the alleged police action, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said, "By resorting to lathicharge on peaceful protestors, the state government did a condemnable job. The youths are demoralised due to unemployment and the government's action shows its insensitiveness."

"When youths and farmers are against a government, its days are over," he tweeted in Hindi.

In Lucknow, the party claimed 13 students were arrested by the police.

Uttam said the protests were held in Noida, Meerut, Jhansi, Amethi, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Sultanpur and Allahabad.

Meanwhile, Congress workers also protested against the ruling dispensation in Mathura on the issue of unemployment.

“As part of 'Berozgari Diwas' (unemployment day) celebrated by the Congress all over the state, youth congress activists and NSUI workers fried and sold 'Pakora' (snack) at Holi Gate market," NSUI district president Shishu Pal Chaudhary said.

