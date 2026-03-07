Thiruvanathapuram (Kerala) [India], March 7 (ANI): With three Congress MPs scheduled to move a resolution demanding the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the second phase of the budget session, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh on Saturday stated that the party was compelled to introduce the no-confidence motion.

He claimed the Speaker repeatedly refused to allow Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi to speak in the House.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Public Gambling Prevention Bill, 2026 to Curb Illegal Gambling; Up to 5 Years Jail, Rs 10 Lakh Fine for Offenders.

Speaking to ANI, Suresh said, "On 9th March, the second phase of the Budget session of Parliament is starting. On the first day, the House will take up the no-confidence motion against the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. We had repeatedly requested the Speaker to allow the LoP to speak in the House, but he did not allow it. So we were compelled to give a no-confidence motion."

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MPs have also announced their support for the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla in accordance with the direction of the party chairperson, Mamata Banerjee.

Also Read | West Bengal Horror: Man Kills Blind, Specially-Abled Son He Considered a 'Burden', Buries Body by Lake.

The three Congress MPs, Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh, and Mallu Ravi, have accused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of being partisan and of making "unwarranted allegations" against women MPs belonging to the opposition.

They further pointed out that while opposition MPs have been suspended by Birla for the entire parliament session for raising issues concerning the public, the ruling party members have not been rebuked for making "derogatory" remarks against former Prime Ministers.

"Having taken into consideration the conduct of the Speaker of the House as regards disallowing the Leader of the Opposition and other Opposition leaders to speak, making unwarranted allegations against women MPs belonging to the Opposition, suspending Opposition MPs for an entire session for raising issues of public concern and not rebuking ruling party members for making wholly objectionable and derogatory remarks against former PMs, feels he has ceased to maintain an impartial attitude necessary to command the confidence of all sections of the House," the list of business for Lok Sabha read.

The Congress MPs also accused Birla of "openly espousing the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters," stating that such conduct constitutes a danger to the proper functioning of the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress issued a 'three-line whip' to their Lok Sabha MPs, expecting their presence in the House from March 9 to 11. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)