Srinagar, Jun 27 (PTI) Militants shot dead a special police officer (SPO) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday and injured his wife and the couple's daughter, officials said.

The ultras barged into the home of SPO Fayaz Ahmad at Hariparigam in the Awantipora area of Pulwama around 11 pm and opened fire at the family, the officials said.

They were rushed to a hospital, where the SPO succumbed to injuries, while his wife and the daughter are undergoing treatment.

