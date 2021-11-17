New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Indian airline SpiceJet on Wednesday informed that it has entered into an agreement with Boeing over 737 MAX aircraft deal.

In a statement issued by SpiceJet, it read, "SpiceJet is pleased to announce that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Boeing wherein Boeing has agreed to provide certain accommodations and settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft and its return to service."

"This paves the way for the induction of efficient and younger MAX aircraft into SpiceJet's fleet and ensures the resumption of new aircraft deliveries from our order of 155 MAX aircraft," the statement read.

Earlier in August, DGCA lifted its ban on Boeing 737 Max jets. (ANI)

