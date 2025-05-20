Chandigarh, May 20 (PTI) An operation was underway to find if more people were involved in espionage against India and several YouTube channels were under scrutiny, a top Haryana official said on Tuesday after five, including a Youtuber, were nabbed from the state for spying.

At least 12 people have been nabbed from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on charges of espionage over a fortnight, with investigations pointing to an alleged Pakistan-linked spy network operating in north India.

Also Read | Will Ladki Bahin Yojana Get Scrapped? Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Responds.

Among those arrested, two women -- Haryana resident Jyoti Malhotra, whose YouTube channel and Instagram accounts have 3.77 lakh subscribers and 1.33 lakh followers respectively, and 31-year-old Guzala from Punjab -- were allegedly in touch with Pakistani officer Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

In a media briefing following a meeting with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to review Haryana's law-and-order situation, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Sumita Misra said the arrests on espionage charges were discussed.

Also Read | TIME100 Most Influential People in Philanthropy 2025 List: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Among World's Top Donors, Check Full List Here.

"The operation continues. More people who could be involved (in it) and action will be taken (against them)," she said.

Misra said several YouTube channels were being scrutinised and pointed out that several channels keep popping up on the online video-sharing platform under new names. A watch is being kept on anyone spreading misinformation or propaganda through social media, she said.

"Strict action will be taken against any objectional link," the officer said, adding that "it is an unfolding situation and many things may emerge (as investigations progress)".

In reply to a question, Misra said a cell at the police headquarters and at the CID level is monitoring social media content.

"Amid a heightened security in the country, we are seeing things in totality, be it sleeper cells, Pak-related activities or maybe the matter pertaining to illegal immigrants," she said.

Asked whether Jyoti Malhotra (33) had been to Pakistan earlier too, Misra said everyone is free to travel legally on a valid passport and visa. "But some pattern emerges later," she said, referring to charges of spying for Pakistan which the YouTuber faces.

The Hisar-based woman, who ran a YouTube channel titled 'Travel with JO', was arrested from the New Aggarsain Extension on May 16.

To another question about heightened vigil and precautions put in place now, the officer said, "These start at the Government of India level. The Centre keeps an eye through its agencies."

"I feel there has been a complete shift in our approach resulting in heightened vigilance and it will be maintained."

The National Investigation Agency, Intelligence Bureau and military intelligence officials are questioning Jyoti Malhotra. A senior Haryana Police officer in Hisar said the agencies are also probing her travel details, as she had reportedly visited Pakistan, China and some other countries.

The five arrested from Haryana also include a 25-year-old post-graduate student from Kaithal, who was nabbed last week after his alleged links with Pakistani intelligence operatives came to the fore.

In reply to another question, Misra said a meeting will be held with content creaters to urge them to make content which makes youths aware about the ill effects of drugs and talks about campaigns like 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'.

About the arrest of Ashoka University's associate professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad for his social media posts related to Operation Sindoor, Misra denied to comment on the sub-judice matter.

"We will respect the judicial pronouncements," she said.

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Sumita Misra, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, and other senior police officers were present at the review meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)