Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said they have registered a case against a student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar for allegedly uploading sensitive content, hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community.

"Police have taken cognizance of the incident of uploading of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of NIT Srinagar," read a post on the official X handle of Srinagar Police.

The case was registered under sections 295A( acts intending to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A ( promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc), 153 (intentionally provoking someone in a way that may lead to a riot) of the Indian Penal Code.

"Upon receipt of communication from NIT authorities, case FIR No.156/23 u/s 295A,153A,153 IPC registered," Srinagar Police stated further in its post.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

