Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will meet fans at a special event on his birthday on Wednesday, an annual tradition disrupted during Covid and one he resumes after three years.

And among those who has already landed in the city to celebrate Khan's 57th birthday is Javed Shaikh from Aurangabad.

“My parents have been huge SRK fans and they would often tell me various stories about his early life to his superstardom period,” the insurance manager told PTI. “I adore him for many things, like how he is still a humble person and meets everyone with so much respect especially women and how he has always been helping people selflessly without even talking about it,” Shaikh added.

The meet the fan event is being organised in suburban Mumbai. "In 2019, there was a huge fan meet-and-greet event, where he had interacted with them, danced and sang songs, etc. It will be a bigger celebration with fans this year. He will be interacting with fans, who are all flying down from across the country and world," a Khan aide told PTI.

"Besides this, there is nothing big planned. He will be spending the day with his family, friends,” he added.

The annual affair would see a huge number of fans gather outside his residence Mannat in suburban Bandra to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Khan would usually come out and wave at them.

In 2020, the actor, the star of hits such as "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" and "Darr", called off the event in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. This year on Eid, he surprised his fans when he appeared on the elevated balcony of his home.

Sudhir Kothari has flown down from Chennai to meet the actor. He runs a fan club called SRK Chennai.

“I religiously come to see him every year especially on his birthday. What I like about him is how down-to-earth and humble he is even after being such a big star,” Kothari told PTI.

Bollywood studio Yash Raj Films has also planned to make the superstar's 57th birthday special for his fans.

A teaser of Khan's much awaited action movie “Pathaan” will be released on his birthday it is learnt.

Billed as a high-octane spy thriller, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand of "War" fame. Also starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, “Pathaan” is set to release on January 25 next year.

The studio has also announced that Khan's iconic 1995 romantic-drama “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” will be re-released in cinemas across the country on Wednesday.

The actor, who completed 30 years in the film industry in June this year, has two more films besides “Pathan” linked up for release in 2023 -- action-entertainer "Jawan" with South filmmaker Atlee and the Rajkumar Hirani-directed “Dunki”.

"Jawan", a pan-India project, is set to come out on June 2, 2023, while “Dunki”, also starring Taapsee Pannu, will release in December 2023.

Khan's last released film is Aanand L Rai-directed "Zero" in 2018.

