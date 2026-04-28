India News | SSB Dir General Sanjay Singh Reviews Operational Preparednees of Phase 2 of West Bengal Assembly Polls

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Sanjay Singhal on Tuesday visited South Bengal ahead of Phase-2 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 to review operational preparedness and interact with field formations, reinforcing the shared objective of peaceful and orderly elections.

He held a video conference with Ad hoc Commandants of Election Companies, focusing on readiness, coordination, and situational awareness. He directly interacted with troops, Deputy Force Commanders (DFCs), and field commanders of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), appreciating their discipline, dedication, and steadfast commitment on the ground.

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Singhal further emphasised the importance of teamwork, vigilance, coordination among forces and strict adherence to ECI guidelines to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also spread out its multiple teams across West Bengal today ahead of the second phase of polls as part of precautionary measures to ensure a peaceful electoral process and to enable swift response to any untoward situation.

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Officials said the NIA teams are present in Purba Bardhaman, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Nadia, Howrah and Kolkata, and are actively probing cases related to the recovery of crude bombs, illegal arms and ammunition.

"The agency has intensified its presence as part of precautionary measures to ensure a peaceful electoral process. The NIA teams are stationed on the ground to enable swift response to any untoward situation that may arise before, during, or after polling," said the officials.

They also indicated that the move is aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing any potential disruption linked to the seizure of explosives or unlawful weapons in sensitive areas.

The deployment of NIA teams comes after the anti-terror agency on April 26 took over a case related to the recovery of crude bombs in West Bengal and started its investigation considering a terror angle.

The agency had registered a fresh FIR in the case after receiving an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The polling for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will take place on April 29, with counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)

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