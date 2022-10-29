Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 29 (ANI):The Hindi versus regional languages controversy is back again in Karnataka over conducting the central Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams for Central government departments in English and Hindi only as Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said that BJP government has been strangling Kannadigas and depriving them of their food.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy has alleged that the BJP government has been strangling Kannadigas and depriving them of their food.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Pushes Friend to Death in 30-Feet-Deep Ditch From Fort in Agra for Not Sharing Cigarette; Arrested.

He said that this is a new proof that the central BJP government, which has always tried to strangle Kannada, is desperate to finish all the regional languages of the country.

https://twitter.com/hd_kumaraswamy/status/1586236891984109568

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Gives Memory Card Containing Porn Videos to Minor Girl in Mangaluru, Asks Her To Check Content on Phone; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

"The Central Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which has invited applications for constable selection, has given permission to write the exam only in Hindi and English. So, what should the candidates who speak other regional languages including Kannada do? Butter for Hindi, Lime for Kannada!! Is this fair?", former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy questioned.

The Central SSC exam is scheduled to be held in January for the selection of constables for various departments including Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Force (CIF), Central Police Reserve Force (CPRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Armed Border Force, Ministry Security Force, Assam Rifles, and Narcotics Control Department (NCD). This exam will be conducted only in Hindi and English.

He further said that there is also a 'hint' that no one other than the Hindi speakers should be selected there. "In my opinion, it is not only anti-Kannada, Kumaraswamy made a scathing attack on the central government for aiding and abetting the division of India into North and South,' he said.

The central BJP government should realize this danger and immediately withdraw this anti-Kannada order and issue a new order allowing all regional languages including Kannada to write the exam. Otherwise, they will have to take to the streets and show the strength of the Kannadigas, Kumaraswamy warned.

Koti Kantha Gayana means giving life to more than a crore of Kannada voices, and showing the way to food and guaranteeing life. "Just say Kannada on your tongue, don't poison Kannada in your mind. Kannadigas will never tolerate that. What does the BJP government of the state which did a crore singing program just yesterday say about the injustice being done to the Kannadigas?" he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)