Thanjavur (TN), Mar 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday denied that seat-sharing talks with the DMK were "dragging on", and expressed confidence that Chief Minister M K Stalin would allot them the desired number of seats for the upcoming Parliament elections.

He described Stalin as the "conscience" of the INDIA bloc and the "soul and conscience of the people of Tamil Nadu".

"Talks are not dragging; they are going on smoothly. Tamil Nadu CM is the soul and conscience of the people of TN and he is also the conscience of the INDIA alliance...an amicable decision will be arrived at (regarding seat-sharing)," he said.

Asked how many seats the party had proposed to the DMK, the newly appointed TNCC chief said "they will give what we ask."

When pressed further by reporters on the number of seats Congress wanted to contest from the state, he said the party's national leadership would decide on that.

"The CM, who is the conscience of the people of Tamil Nadu, who has been performing well---everyone believes he will be the conscience of the INDIA bloc. On that basis, he will never underestimate Congress, and accordingly finalise the seat-sharing deal," he said.

There won't be any issues, he added.

