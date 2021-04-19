Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI) DMK president M K Stalin on Monday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who tested positive for COVID-19, a speedy recovery.

Singh, 88, has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which is a dedicated COVID facility, in Delhi and his condition was stable.

"I am saddened to hear that former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has tested positive for #COVID19. Wishing him a speedy and safe recovery back to good health," Stalin said in a tweet.

