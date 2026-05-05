India News | State and Centre Will Work as Double Govt to Accelerate Development: Himanta Biswa Sarma Thanks Voters After BJP's Assam Sweep

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday thanked the people of the state for delivering a decisive mandate to the BJP-led NDA, asserting that the result reflects public confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government's development agenda.

Speaking to ANI here, Sarma said, "I thank the people of Assam. We are very grateful for the confidence you have shown in the Prime Minister. To ensure that the Ganga of development continues to flow in Assam, the Government of India and the Government of Assam will work as a double government."

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He added that the party received strong support from various communities. "The Hindus made us win as much as they could, and I was confident that the Hindu community and Assamese Muslims would vote for us," he said.

Commenting on the BJP's landmark victory in West Bengal, Sarma termed it a national achievement. "Bengal's victory is a victory for the country. The anti-national activities that were taking place in Bengal... the whole of India felt insecure. Wherever you committed a crime, you could run away and find safe haven in Bengal," he alleged.

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Highlighting the roadmap ahead, the Chief Minister said the government would continue and accelerate existing initiatives. "We don't have to do anything new. We've already started a lot of work in Assam in the last 10 years. We'll continue that work and fast-track it," he stated.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Pawan Khera, Sarma said, "When the police call Pawan Khera here, I will feed him a lot of 'peda' and thank him... his press conference helped us a lot in our victory." He also claimed that the development influenced voter behaviour and contributed to the defeat of Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

The remarks come after the BJP secured a resounding victory in the Assam Assembly elections, winning 82 out of 126 seats, marking its third consecutive term in the state. Allies Bodoland People's Front and Asom Gana Parishad secured 10 seats each, while Congress managed 15 seats. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)