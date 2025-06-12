Amaravati, Jun 12 (PTI) In view of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday rescheduled the 'Suparipalana-Swarnandhra Pradesh' (First Step in Good Governance) state function programme to commemorate one year in office to June 13, officials said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep grief over the plane crash incident and directed that the event, planned for Thursday evening at Poranki near Vijayawada, be held a day later.

"In view of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, the government has decided to hold the Suparipalana event tomorrow, respecting the nation's collective grief," said an official release.

According to the official statement, the state-level festival, 'Suparipalana-Swarnandhra Pradesh', will now take place on June 13, 2025, at 4.30 PM at the same venue.

The government said that the decision reflects respect and solidarity with the victims of the crash, prioritising empathy and national sentiment during this difficult time.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a crowded residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. Many people were feared killed.

