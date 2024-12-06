Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government is committed to strengthening the rural economy.

A delegation from the Bushahar Dughad Uttpadak Sangh, district Shimla called on CM Sukhu here on Friday and thanked him for making a historic increase in the procurement price of milk of buffalo and cow.

Also Read | Vladimit Putin India Visit: Dates for Russia President's Tour Will Be Worked Out, Says MEA.

They said that no previous government had taken such significant steps to ensure the welfare of milk producers. They also honoured him with a Himachali cap and shawl on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said that more initiatives would be taken in the near future to support the farming community.

Also Read | Delhi Cylinder Blast: 6 Injured As Gas Cylinder Explodes in Narela (See Pics).

Earlier, CM Sukhu announced the establishment of drone stations across the state to revolutionise disaster management.

Speaking on the occasion of the 62nd Raising Day of the Home Guards, CM Sukhu emphasised the importance of adopting modern technology to bolster disaster response mechanisms amidst the growing challenges of climate change.

"To address the challenges posed by climate change, it is imperative to modernise our disaster response systems. Drone stations will play a crucial role in ensuring swift and effective emergency responses," the Chief Minister said, adding that a substantial Rs 800 crore has been allocated for this ambitious project. The drone stations, akin to bus terminals, will be established at district headquarters and key locations to facilitate prompt aid delivery and monitoring.

For the first time, the Raising Day of the Home Guards was celebrated as a state-level function, underscoring their contributions. Congratulating the personnel, CM Sukhu highlighted their pivotal role in disaster management and law enforcement.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Home Guard personnel. This event is a tribute to your dedication and serves as a platform to instil renewed vigour. To further enhance disaster preparedness, a month-long awareness campaign will be launched to encourage public participation," Sukhu announced. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)