Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 1 (ANI): Kerala government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that steps are being taken to commence sexual awareness classes in schools from the upcoming academic year.

State Government through the Director of General Education (DGE) also informed that measures are being taken to make sexual awareness classes as a part of the curriculum as soon as possible.

Single Bench of Justice Bechy Kurian Thomas replied to that the Court will continue to monitor its progress in implementing this.

The court also directed the committee of experts formed by the State Government to create an age-appropriate sexual awareness curriculum in schools that to include Advocate Parvathy Menon, the Project Co-ordinator of the Victim Rights Centre under Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) as a member of the committee. The committee was formed on the specific directions of the High Court in August 2022.

Earlier the Court had ordered the Chairman and Convenor of the committee, the Director of General Education and the Additional Director of General Education to remain present before the court on today to explain the details of the committee meetings and the measures taken by them.

Court also said that "since the KELSa had made significant suggestions regarding the topics to be included in the curriculum, their presence through a representative could enrich the Committee's deliberations. KELSA can contribute significantly in the creation of the curriculum." (ANI)

