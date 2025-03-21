Srinagar, Mar 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Nalin Prabhat said on Friday that those involved in narco-terrorism would be dealt with sternly.

"Stern action will be taken against those involved in narco-terrorism," Prabhat, the Director General of Police (DGP) of J-K, told reporters after a public Darbar in Pulwama district in South Kashmir.

When asked if there is a possibility of an increase in infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) due to the melting snow as summer approaches, Prabhat dismissed the concerns.

"The temperature is increasing, but infiltration is not increasing,” he added.

The DGP also mentioned that more public darbars will be held in the coming days across the Union Territory.

