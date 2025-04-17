Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): A severe thunderstorm accompanied by rainfall swept across various regions of Himachal Pradesh late Wednesday night, causing crop damage and uprooting trees in multiple locations. While no casualties has been reported so far, the agricultural and horticultural sectors have taken a hit.

Speaking to ANI, state's Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development Minister, Jagat Singh Negi confirmed widespread damage to flowering crops and fruit trees.

"The storm has caused considerable damage to flowering in our apple and stone fruit crops. Wheat crops have also suffered," he said.

Negi further added that horticulture and revenue departments have been instructed to take immediate action and begin damage assessment.

Though no human loss has been reported yet, he emphasised the severity of the impact on fruit crops, particularly in tribal and upper hilly areas. Additionally, trees have been uprooted in several regions, disrupting roads and local commutes.

In a related matter, Negi also addressed the long-pending request to temporarily relax the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) in tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh. The application is currently awaiting governor's approval.

Negi explained that under existing laws, landless tribals are eligible for land allotment. However, the land in question often falls under forest land, complicating the process due to FCA restrictions introduced in 1980.

"Under the law, landless people in tribal areas are provided land under the 'na-tod' system. But since the Forest Conservation Act came into force in 1980, it's been difficult to provide such land." Negi remarked.

He noted that during previous Congress governments (2014-16 and 2016-18), the governor used his powers under Schedule V to relax FCA provisions, benefiting many eligible individuals temporarily. However, he acknowledged that bureaucratic delays and complex procedures had limited its effectiveness.

Negi criticised the BJP government's handling of the issue, saying that after 2018, FCA relaxations were suspended except in isolated cases, despite the central government's 2020 decision to temporarily suspend FCA provisions. Even then, the state failed to act on pending cases.

"As of today, more than 20,000 cases related to 'na-tod' are still pending," he added.

He emphasised the socio-economic importance of resolving these land cases. According to him, providing land from "sparsely populated areas along the border" to landless individuals will possibly solve the problems of migration and unemployment.

Negi said he had met with the governor five times to discuss the issue and has once again requested urgent intervention. (ANI)

