Jaipur, April 17: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four members of a highly organised cybercrime syndicate that extorted INR 7.67 crore from a Rajasthan resident by placing him under “digital arrest” for three months. Two of the operatives were apprehended in Mumbai, while the other two were arrested in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

CBI officials revealed that the accused impersonated law enforcement officers and tricked the victim into believing he was under investigation. They used this fear to digitally isolate and manipulate him, extorting money 42 times during the prolonged “digital detention.” Digital Arrest Case: Hyderabad Police Nab Uttar Pradesh Man Involved in ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud.

The case was initially registered at the cyber police station in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. Following a formal request from the Rajasthan government, the CBI took over the investigation and launched a large-scale probe involving digital data analysis, profiling, and modern investigative techniques. Digital Arrest Scam in Chandigarh: Retired Colonel, His Wife Lose INR 3.4 Crore After Cyber Fraudsters Place Them Under ‘Digital Arrest’; Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Subsequent raids were conducted across 12 locations in Mumbai, Moradabad, Sambhal (UP), Jaipur (Rajasthan), and Krishnanagar (West Bengal). The CBI seized critical evidence including bank account records, debit cards, cheque books, deposit slips, and digital devices.

“The CBI is adopting a multi-pronged approach to crack down on such digital arrest scams, aiming to dismantle their entire infrastructure,” said an agency official. The arrested individuals have been remanded in CBI custody for five days as the investigation continues.

The case sheds light on the evolving tactics of cybercrime syndicates, which now use psychological manipulation and impersonation to trap victims and siphon large sums of money under the guise of legal action.

