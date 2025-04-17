New Delhi, April 17: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will travel to the US on April 21 and 22. He will visit Brown University in Rhode Island and interact with the faculty members and students. In a post on X, Khera said, " Former Congress President Mr. Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Brown University in Rhode Island, United States, on the 21st and 22nd of April. He will give a talk and interact with faculty members and students."

Khera also said that prior to visiting Rhode Island, Gandhi would meet with members of the NRI community, office bearers, and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC). Earlier in September 2024, Rahul Gandhi was on a three-day visit to the US. During his visit, he travelled to Dallas, where he interacted with students and teachers at the University of Texas and addressed the members of the Indian diaspora.

From Dallas, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi travelled to Washington, D.C., where he interacted with students and faculty at Georgetown University. This was Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the US after he became the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. In 2023, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack at the Centre during a lecture at Cambridge University, alleging that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of Indian democracy while also claiming that Israeli spyware Pegasus was being used to snoop into his phone.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (Lop) Rahul Gandhi asserted that Gujarat is the path to defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). While addressing the gathering in Modasa, Gandhi said that the ongoing tussle was not merely political but also "ideological". The entire country, he added, knows that only Congress can defeat the BJP.

The Congress leader said that the top leadership has decided to bring about changes in the party, where the district leaders would be strengthened. Gandhi informed about his meeting with the senior district leaders in the party, who informed him about the competition among party workers and leaders being "destructive."

