New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the strictest sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) should be slapped against the perpetrators in the Kanjhawala death case.

Kejriwal added that he spoke to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and asked him to take exemplary action against the culprits.

Taking to Twitter Kejriwal said, "Spoke to Hon'ble LG on the Kanjhawala incident. Requested him to take exemplary action against culprits, strictest sections of IPC shud be slapped against them. No leniency shud be shown even if they have high political connections. He assured me that he will take strong action."

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Harendra K Singh said that five people have been arrested in the Kanjhawala case and a case of 304 A (Death due to negligence) has been registered against the perpetrators.

Five people have been arrested in the Kanjhawala incident in Delhi where a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooty was allegedly hit by a car and she was dragged for a few kilometres on Sunday, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Harendra K Singh on Monday.

Earlier the DCP told ANI, "As per our investigation, it was a fatal accident. All five persons who were present in the car have been arrested. They will be produced before the court today. The postmortem of the deceased woman will be conducted through a board of doctors."

Earlier, an eyewitness of the Kanjhawala incident narrated the horrific ordeal.

Deepak Dahiya runs a confectionery shop on Kanjhawala Road in Ladpur village. He said that the accused kept dragging the girl's body which got entangled under their vehicle for 18 to 20 kilometres and lasted for about one and a half hours.

"It was 3:20 am...I was standing outside the shop when I heard a loud noise from a vehicle about 100 meters away. Earlier I thought it was a tire burst. As soon as the car moved, I saw a body being dragged. I informed the police immediately," Dahiya had told ANI.

After some time, he said around 3:30 am, the car took a u-turn and the dead body of the woman was still stuck under the vehicle. Dahiya said the accused drove repeatedly on the road of about 4-5 kilometres by taking u-turns.

"I tried to stop them many times but they did not stop the vehicle. For about one and a half hours they carried the girl's body for about 20 km,' he had said.

Dahiya said he also chased the car with his bike and was in contact with the police.After about one and a half hours, the body fell from the car near Jyoti village on Kanjhawala Road, after which the accused fled, he had added.

"It could not be just an accident," Dahiya further stressed.

A 20-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels, the police informed on Sunday.

The police said that the condition of the girl after the incident was so bad, that after being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.

The body of the girl was sent to the SGM hospital, Mangolpuri, where she was declared brought dead. The body was kept further at the mortuary of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspected car was also traced down and the five occupants were apprehended from their houses. (ANI)

