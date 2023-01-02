Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers staged a protest demonstration outside the LG Vinai Saxena’s residence, demanding his resignation over the issue of Kanjhawala hit and run case. Earlier Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the Lieutenant Governor demanding strictest action for the five occupants of a car that hit and killed a woman in Delhi. Delhi Shocker: Woman Dies After Being Hit and Dragged by Car for Several Kilometres in Sultanpuri Area, Five Arrested

AAP Stages Protest Outside LG’s Residence in Delhi:

#WATCH | AAP workers gather outside the residence of Delhi LG Vinai Saxena regarding the death of a woman who died after she was dragged for a few kilometres by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area on January 1. pic.twitter.com/HaDSK8b3ld — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

