Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 27 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Tuesday, said that education not only leads people from ignorance to the light of knowledge but also strengthens inner values.

Dr Saha, who is also the Education Minister, said this after attending an award-giving ceremony for the top-scoring students of Class X and XII at TBSC-affiliated government.

Addressing the students, Saha said, "One has to dream to achieve goals, but the key to fulfilling those dreams lies within oneself. Success can be attained only through patience, concentration, hard work, and real education."

As part of the award, tablets will be distributed to 228 meritorious students across the state. The Chief Minister symbolically handed over tabs and certificates to five students during the event.

Saha stressed that the purpose of the award is not only to celebrate academic excellence but also to encourage students to become responsible human beings.

"Education should not be limited to textbooks. Real education becomes meaningful when it inspires one to stand by society," he added.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's vision, the Chief Minister stated that youth power is one of the nation's greatest assets, and the country's development depends on harnessing it through proper education.

He asserted that Tripura has no shortage of talent and that the state government is implementing well-planned initiatives to provide quality education and strengthen its infrastructure.

Director of Education NC Sharma, Special Secretary Ravel Hemendra Kumar, and Director of SCERT BL Darlong were also present at the programme. (ANI)

