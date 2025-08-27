Pop music's current biggest star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end plan to tie the knot after a courtship of around two years. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced the move in a joint post on Instagram.Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced on Tuesday that they were engaged to be married.

In a joint post on Instagram, the superstar singer and American football player said they planned to tie the knot after two years of a relationship that millions around the world have closely been following.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the caption read, accompanied by a dynamite emoji.

This comes just weeks after Swift's announcement of her next album, "The Life of a Showgirl," which will be released in October.

Despite already being famous as an NFL star when they met, Kelce's profile rose thanks to Swift's level of world fame, with their relationship documented and reported all around the world.

How has the Swift-Kelce romance been viewed by the public?

Kelce's frequent visits to Swift's concerts around the world were celebrated by Swifties — the nickname given to Taylor Swift's hardcore fans — everywhere, whereas videos of Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs games, where Kelce plays, have become a thing of normality for American football fans in the US and around the globe.

The relationship between one of the world's biggest pop stars and the football star has become so big that some have even speculated without evidence they got together to influence US elections. Swift announced her support for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris during last year's presidential race against Donald Trump.

Travis Kelce's parents seemed happy with their future daughter-in-law a few days ago.

"She's very good for him. I don't hesitate saying that," Ed Kelce said last Sunday, adding that the two "truly deserve each other."

