Hamirpur, Feb 3 (PTI) The national-level Holi festival of Sujanpur Tira in this Himachal Pradesh district will be celebrated from March 5 to 8.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamirpur Debasweta Banik reviewed the preparations for the festival by holding a meeting with the officials of the concerned departments here on Friday.

She said during the festival, exhibitions will also be organised by various departments and institutions.

The DC also issued guidelines to the concerned authorities regarding the provision of additional buses, publication of souvenirs, and other arrangements during the festival.

