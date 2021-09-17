Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) Sulabh International celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday Friday by organising cleanliness drives at 71 locations in Uttar Pradesh.

The NGO which runs a toilet network across the country performed drives in Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Agra, Kanpur, and Jhansi, among other places in Uttar Pradesh to mark the day as "Swachhta Divas", a press release issued by it said.

"As an NGO working in areas of sanitation and water for more than 50 years, we worked with all partners - in line with prime minister's vision - to take the ODF India to the next level for its sustainability,” Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh Sanitation and Social Reform, who formally launched the nationwide programme virtually, said.

"We applaud Narendra Modi for providing leadership in tackling issues crucial for women and girls,” he added.

