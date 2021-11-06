Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Bharatiya on Saturday alleged that Sunil Patil, whose name cropped up in corruption allegations against NCB officers, is closely associated with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and conspired the drugs-on-cruise case.

Bharatiya has levelled allegations against Patil saying that he contacted Sam D'souza, who is facing allegations of extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case, to connect Kiran Gosavi (an NCB witness) with NCB officers to furnish leads over cruise party before the raids were conducted.

"Sunil Patil is a close associate of NCP. He is the mastermind of the whole conspiracy. Sunil Patil has been associated with NCP for the last 20 years. He is a close friend of Hrishikesh Deshmukh, who is the son of Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who was recently arrested. He is like a family member to many ministers in Maharashtra. Sunil Patil and his gang ran transfer-posting rackets," the BJP leader said while addressing a press conference here today.

Bharatiya further claimed that Patil was in touch with Sam D'souza and Kiran Gosavi.

Notably, Sam D'souza is facing allegations of extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case while Kiran Gosavi is a key witness in the drugs-on-cruise case and was also seen along with Aryan Khan in a viral selfie. Gosavi is under police custody in connection with a cheating case.

"Sunil Patil sent a WhatsApp message to Sam D'souza on October 1. Patil told Sam that he has a lead of 27 people who will join a cruise party where drugs will be consumed and asked him to connect with an NCB officer. Sam shared the lead with VV Singh, who is an NCB officer," said Bharatiya.

He further said, "On October 2, Sunil Patil told Sam that Kiran Gosavi will furnish more details about the party and its leads. He urged Sam to connect Kiran Gosavi with NCB officers."

Meanwhile, Sam D'souza in a video message reiterated the allegations of the Mohit Bharatiya claiming that Sunil Patil sent Kiran Gosavi to furnish leads about the cruise party. (ANI)

