New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of two High Court Chief Justices and three judges, while three more judges have been recommended for elevation.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Collegium headed by Justice of India UU Lalit on September 28.

The Collegium recommended the transfer of Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar to Madras High Court and Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Pankaj Mithal to Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Muralidhar was appointed the judge of the Delhi High Court in 2006 and in 2020 he was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Later he was elevated as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on January 4, 2021.

Justice Mittal was appointed as an additional judge of Allahabad High Court in 2006 and in 2008 he was made a permanent judge. He was appointed as Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court in December 2020.

The Collegium also recommended the elevation of Justice Jaswant Singh as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. Justice Singh was elevated to the bench in 2007 as a judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court before being transferred to Orissa High Court in 2021.

The Collegium has also recommended the elevation of Justice PB Varale of the Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court. Justice Varale is the senior-most judge at Bombay High Court. He was appointed a judge of the Bombay High Court on July 18, 2008.

On September 30, the Supreme Court Collegium in its statement stated that it has recommended the elevation of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey as Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Justice Magrey was appointed a judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in March 2013.

The Collegium has also recommended the transfer of three High Court judges to different High Courts.

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra from Uttarakhand High Court, who was the senior-most in the High Court has now been transferred to Jharkhand High Court.

Justice K Vinod Chandran from the Kerala High Court, who was the senior-most in the High Court has been transferred to Bombay High Court. He was made a permanent judge on June 24, 2013.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh from Jharkhand High Court, who was the senior-most in the High Court has been transferred to Tripura High Court. (ANI)

