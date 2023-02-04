New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon on Saturday delivered a lecture on "The Role of the Judiciary in a Changing World" to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the Supreme Court of India and said that it is the "busiest court" in the world due to caseloads.

Delivering the lecture, Chief Justice Menon said that we must "modernise" to deliver justice effortlessly as the world has immensely changed.

He said that when the judiciary functions well it acts as a glue to hold the parts together.

Justice Menon also highlighted various challenges that judicial systems around the world are facing or will face in the future and said that the global challenges would give rise to new legal issues.

He also said that disputes are also becoming increasingly complex and highlighted two facets, technical complexity and evidential complexity.

Further speaking on the emergence of truth decay, which is "spreading into court proceedings", the Chief Justice of Singapore referred to the proliferation of misinformation and devaluation of truth.

He said that the judges should regard public communication as it plays a crucial role in writing social and economic structures.

The Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and exchanged views on ensuring accessible justice for all.

The President and the Chief Justice of Singapore discussed the role of technology in ensuring accessible justice for all.

In a tweet, the official Twitter account of Singapore in India wrote, "Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon @SingaporeCourts had a warm call on President of India Droupadi Murmu @RashtrapatiBhvn earlier tdy where they exchanged views on how to ensure accessible justice for all, such as through greater outreach & better use of tech. - HC Wong."

Notably, Justice Menon attended and watched the proceedings of the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud earlier that day.

On November 6, 2012, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon was named Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in Singapore. He is Singapore's first Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Menon earned a Bachelor of Laws (First Class Honours) in 1986 from the National University of Singapore and a Master of Laws in 1991 from Harvard Law School.

In 1987, he was admitted as an advocate and solicitor in Singapore, and in 1992, as an attorney and counsellor-at-law in New York, according to Singapore Government Agency Website, Singapore Courts, The Judiciary.

He was a Supreme Court Judicial Commissioner from 2006 to 2007. In 2008, he was promoted to Senior Counsel and was appointed the 6th Attorney-General of Singapore in 2010, a position he resigned from shortly before his nomination as a Judge of Appeal in 2012. (ANI)

