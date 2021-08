Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 16 (ANI): Ahead of Rakshabandhan, women in Surat are making rakhis for soldiers guarding the borders of the country.

According to Soch Foundation, this will generate employment for widows and differently-abled persons who are making the rakhis.

Speaking to ANI, Ritu Rathi, founder of Soch Foundation said, "This plan has been made to honour the soldiers of the country as well as wish for their safety. As many as 7,000 rakhis will be made in this entire project. This program has been commenced from Surat today. In Vadodara, we will also tie rakhi on the wrist of soldiers."

"After that, four sisters of our organisation will go to the border and tie the Suraksha Sutra on the wrists of our soldiers. Every year we tie rakhi to our brothers. The soldiers who protect us are also our brothers. This time we will tie rakhi to the brothers who protect our borders and wish for their wellbeing," she added. (ANI)

