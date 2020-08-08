Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Actor Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in Mumbai in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The agency also questioned Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's brother, and Shruti Modi.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has collected documents related to the actor's death from Bihar Police.

Earlier, the ED had rejected Rhea's request to postpone recording her statement until the Supreme Court hearing.

The ED has also asked the late actor's friend, Siddharth Pithani, to appear before the agency on August 8.

The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by KK Singh, the late actor's father, against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Meanwhile, Rhea has requested that the recording of her statement be postponed till the Supreme Court hearing in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case, said Satish Maneshinde, Rhea's lawyer on her being summoned by ED.

The ED earlier interrogated Samuel Miranda, an associate of Rhea over the latter's properties, sources said.

The Special Investigation Team of the CBI that is probing high profile cases of Vijay Mallya and AgustaWestland cases will now investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, which police thinks could have been suicide.

The investigating agency has registered a case against six accused including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with Rajput's death.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier sent a recommendation to the Central government for CBI investigation in the case filed in Patna, based on the complaint of Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under sections including abetment of suicide on July 25.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

