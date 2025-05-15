Chandigarh, May 15 (PTI) A 24-year-old youth, who has been arrested in Panipat district for allegedly supplying sensitive information to some individuals in Pakistan, was also in touch with a Pak-based ISI handler, Haryana Police sources said on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is Pakistan's premier military intelligence agency.

The suspect, Nauman Ilahi (24) from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, worked as a factory security guard and is accused of supplying sensitive information to Pakistan. He was nabbed on Tuesday.

Illahi's arrest came amid heightened alert in Haryana in the wake of the recent military confrontation with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack last month.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to cease all firing and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries to the brink of full-scale war.

Ilahi was reportedly staying with his sister, Zeenat, and brother-in-law, Irfan, in Hali Colony in Panipat.

Zeenat and Irfan, however, told reporters that Illahi mostly stayed at the factory or headed to his Kairana home.

In between, sometimes he used to visit their home, they said.

Expressing surprise at Ilahi's arrest, Irfan said, "The last time he came here was a few days ago, and he said he was going to Delhi. Afterwards, we had police coming to our home and questioning us and taking our statements."

Zeenat, his sister, however, was more stern in her reaction.

"If he has done this kind of activity as is being alleged, then he should be severely punished," she said.

Illahi has studied till Class 10, the family informed.

