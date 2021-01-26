Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI): Suspended Congress Leader Karate Thiagarajan has said that he is in touch with AIADMK and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and he will decide about joining one of the two parties in the coming 10 days.

"I am in touch with AIADMK and BJP leaders. I will decide about joining one of the parties in the coming 10 days. P Chidambaram asked me to join Congress again and I refused," Thiagarajan said on Monday.

"Congress did a forgery in their internal party election in Tamil Nadu. Since I spoke about it, I have been suspended, not sacked," he added.

Thiagarajan said Congress did not fielded candidates from minority community in the state in the last parliament election and they don't have right to speak about social justice in Tamil Nadu.

Thiagarajan had met his supporters at his Chennai residence and discussed his political course. A former Chennai Corporation Deputy Mayor, he was suspended as Chennai south district president by the Congress in June 2019 for "anti-party activities". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)