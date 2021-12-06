New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Leaders of several opposition parties on Monday staged a protest in Parliament complex here in support of the suspended MPs of the Rajya Sabha.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition MPs raised slogans in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament complex and demanded that the suspension of the MPs be revoked.

The 12 opposition MPs -- six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and CPI(M) -- were suspended from the Rajya Sabha last Monday for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

The Opposition has termed the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.

The 12 suspended MPs have been sitting in protest against their suspension, which they claim is against the rules.

