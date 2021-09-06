Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 6 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari will not appear before Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday in connection with the death case of his personal security guard, sources told ANI.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari was summoned by the agency regarding the unnatural death of his guard Subhabrata Chakraborty.

Adhikari's personal driver Sambhu Maity and his close aid Sanjeev Shukla have also been summoned by CID on September 7.

Earlier in July, a four-member CID team visited Purba Medinipur to probe Chakraborty's death. The case is related to Chakraborty, who had died under suspicious circumstances three years ago.

CID had taken the case from Kanthi Police Station in Purba Medinipur on July 14. The case was filed by Chakraborty's wife Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty. (ANI)

