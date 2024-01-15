New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Swadeshi Jagran Manch and other affiliates of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have together set up a total of 448 centres to promote entrepreneurship and help people, especially women and youth, start their own venture to become self-reliant.

Addressing a press conference here, Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said that these centres have been set up as part of a joint programme 'Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan' (SBA) launched about two years ago to “motivate” people, especially the youth and women, to start their own venture instead of searching jobs.

Also Read | 24.82 Crore People Lifted Out of Multidimensional Poverty in India Over Nine Years, Says NITI Aayog Report.

“Historically, India had been a champion of entrepreneurship and was recognised as the golden bird. To regain the lost stature, the SBA was launched, which has completed its two-year journey so far,” Mahajan told reporters.

“Its objective is to develop an unemployment free, poverty free and prosperous Bharat,” he said, adding that there was a need to change the “mindset of people, especially the youth”, whose prime focus is to get a job in the government sector or private sector even as the employment opportunities in the two sectors are limited.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Mauritians to Light ‘Diya’, Recite Ramayana During Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Celebrations on January 22 (Watch Video).

The SJM co-convenor said 448 centres are operational till now.

"These kendras work as a nodal point for youths to get guidance on self-employment, entrepreneurship, jobs, startups and other activities,” SJM co-convenor said.

“These kendras (centres) are a bridge for youth to engage in the SBA mission,” he added.

Mahajan said that the joint initiative was initially launched by eight organisations, including the SJM, working in the field of labour, farming, cooperatives, small enterprises, education, consumer affairs and other sectors.

“The total number of the organisations today involved in the initiative is 32,” he added.

The organisations participating in the move include Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Laghu Udyog Bharati, Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat, Sahakar Bharati, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Party, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Rashtriya Sewa Bharati, Vidya Bharati, Paryavaran Gatividhi, Hindu Jagran Manch, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal and Deendayal Shodh Sansthan, Mahajan said.

The other organisations include Zoho Corporation, Gayatri Parivar, Kaneri Math, De Asara, Vakrangi, IID, Jagriti Yatra, Sapio Analytics, Choyal Group, CRISP India, Association of Indian Universities and Bachpan Group, he added.

Sharing details about the initiative, Mahajan said that the SBA organised nationwide workshops across all states between April to June 2023 which was attended by more than 6,500 participants.

“Subsequently, from July 30 to October 10, 2023, a nationwide entrepreneurship promotion programme was conducted by the SBA across 511 districts, besides 4,413 separate events. This witnessed the participation of a massive 8,20,850 youths,” he said.

In these programmes, as many as 3,938 entrepreneurs were identified “for recognition and facilitation”, he added.

Under the joint initiative, the SJM co convenor said that entrepreneurs development programmes were organised in as many as 2,701 high schools and intermediate colleges, 1,555 institutions and colleges, and 155 universities “with an objective of inculcating the spirit of entrepreneurship”.

“In February 2023, a national workshop for the creation of 'Zila Rojgar Srijan Kendra' was held in which 1,352 representatives from all the states participated,” he added.

Mahajan said the Seva Bharti has started 14,801 centres, of which 1,234 are ‘Silai Kendra', 3,210 self-help groups “which benefitted lakhs of people”, 678 beauty parlour training centers and 345 computer training centers “benefiting 5,432 people”.

“Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram started 3,511 self-help groups, 119 tailoring centers benefitting 2,138 people, 14 computer centers benefitting 250 people, 65 Krishi Vikas Kendra benefitting 2,363 people, 10 Sankul Kendra benefitting 1,720 people, 60 other centers benefitting 3,443 people,” said Mahajan.

The total number of beneficiaries of the Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra stands at 50, 516, he added.

“Bharatiya Kisan Sangh created 285 FPOs benefitting 75,000 farmers. Sahkar Bharti benefitted two lakh people by providing guidance regarding credit facilities and cooperative bank schemes for startups and new entrepreneurs,” Mahajan said.

“Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad set up 75 Rojgar Kendras benefitting 5,000 youths, organised 112 innovation-related events through an incubation center, five startup conferences, three startup conclaves, six startup competitions, one national seminar, operationalised incubation center in colleges located in 20 prants (regions) benefiting 15,000 students,” he added.

Mahajan said the Vishva Hindu Parishad has started 702 training centers benefitting 4,710 people and 292 women entrepreneurship-related centers benefiting 4,030 women entrepreneurs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)