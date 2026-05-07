India News | Swearing-in Ceremony for Next Assam CM to Be Held in Guwahati on May 12

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota chaired a comprehensive review meeting with the DGP, Assam, to assess preparedness for the coming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Council of Ministers at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati.

Assam Chief Secretary wrote on X, "The ceremony is scheduled to be held on 12 May at the Veterinary Field, Khanapara, and is likely to be attended by Hon'ble Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from several States, Union Ministers, and distinguished representatives from industry."

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The Chief Secretary added on X, "Reviewed in detail the arrangements relating to security, traffic management, venue readiness, protocol, and inter-departmental coordination. Emphasised the need for seamless execution, strict adherence to established protocols, and close coordination among all stakeholders. All concerned departments have been directed to maintain the highest level of preparedness to ensure that the ceremony is conducted smoothly, securely, and in a manner befitting the significance of the occasion," the Chief Secretary wrote on X.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Saikia told ANI that the party's central observers, Union Minister JP Nadda and Co-Observer Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, will arrive in Guwahati on May 9 (Saturday) to oversee the election of the Leader of the party's Legislative Party in Assam.

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"On May 10, the BJP Legislature Party meeting will be held in Guwahati. After that, an NDA meeting will be held where the central observers will be present," Dilip Saikia said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam caretaker Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tendered his resignation, paving the way for the formation of a new cabinet following the party's decisive electoral mandate.

Sarma confirmed that BJP National President Nitin Nabin has appointed JP Nadda and Nayab Singh Saini as central observers to supervise the selection of the next Chief Minister of Assam.

This comes after Sarma handed over his formal resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya following a decisive victory in the Assam poll.

The move marks the end of the current assembly's term, clearing the path for the formation of the third consecutive BJP government in the state.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a strong mandate in the state, winning 102 seats against the opposition's 75 seats. The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BOPF secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA's total to 102. While the opposition Mitrajoot of INC secured 19 seats, Raijor Dal secured only 2 seats, while AJP failed to secure even a single seat. Meanwhile, AIUDF managed to get 2 seats. (ANI)

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