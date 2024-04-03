New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological department on Wednesday said that numerous areas in central India and certain regions in the south are experiencing maximum temperatures ranging from 40 to 42°C.

Today, maximum temperatures have surged to alarming levels, particularly affecting Vidarbha, parts of south Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Telangana, and adjoining north interior Karnataka. Rayalaseema and isolated pockets of southeast Uttar Pradesh, North Interior Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and south interior Tamil Nadu are also experiencing scorching conditions.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Will Not Resign, Says Sanjay Singh; Meets Delhi CM's Wife After Release From Jail (Watch Video).

According to IMD's assessment, maximum temperatures are peaking between 40-42°C across these areas, indicating a severe heatwave gripping the region. Furthermore, the report highlights departures from normal temperatures, with some areas experiencing deviations as high as 3-4°C. This is particularly concerning in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Telangana, where temperatures are significantly exceeding the seasonal average.

Today, the maximum temperature exceeded 98th percentile over some parts of Vidarbha and at isolated pockets over East Rajasthan, southwest Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Odisha, Interior Karnataka, Telangana & Rayalaseema, as per the IMD.

Also Read | Vistara Flight Cancellations: Airline CEO Vinod Kannan Pledges To Restore Normalcy in Flight Operations in a Week Amid Disruptions.

The maximum temperature is likely to exceed 98th percentile at isolated pockets over Karnataka & Rayalaseema from April 4 to April 7, over south Kerala from April 5 to April 7 and over north interior Tamil Nadu on April 6 and April 7, the IMD stated in an official release.

The IMD said heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets in north interior Karnataka this week, from April 3 to April 5. Further, parts of Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to experience heatwave conditions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)