New Delhi, April 3: AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, who walked out of the Tihar Jail on Wednesday after getting bail, said that jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not resign. "They (the BJP) aim to dismantle the AAP... They've stirred up tyranny within the nation. During my six-month imprisonment, every AAP member, from grassroots workers to high-ranking leaders, stood firmly beside Arvind Kejriwal. I like to emphasise that AAP emerged from grassroots movements. We harbour no fear whatsoever," he said in an address to party workers at the AAP headquarters.

Hitting out at the BJP, he said: "The BJP is pressing for Kejriwal's resignation. However, their demand is not for his resignation per se but rather to halt the provision of free water and improvement of school facilities. Sanjay Singh asserts that Kejriwal won’t resign, instead, he will continue serving the people." The AAP leader also said that during his six-month incarceration, he learned that according to the jail manual, any individual in custody has the right to pen an unlimited number of letters. Sanjay Singh Released From Tihar Jail: AAP Leader Meets Arvind Kejriwal’s Wife Sunita Kejriwal After Coming Out of Prison (Watch Video)

The AAP leader, after walking out of prison on Wednesday, first met Sunita Kejriwal, wife of CM Kejriwal before making his way to the party office. The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted him bail after noting that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has no objection to his release on bail. It also said that he will be released on such terms and conditions as may be fixed by the trial court, making it clear that he will not make any public comment or speech concerning his role in the pending case. Sanjay Singh Released From Tihar Jail: AAP Leader Walks Out of Jail, Says 'Not Time To Celebrate but Struggle' (Watch Videos)

Arvind Kejriwal Will Not Resign, Says Sanjay Singh

Special judge Kaveri Baweja, while issuing the order regarding the release, had directed Singh to surrender his passport, not leave the country without permission, and not make any attempt to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses. Further, he has been ordered to execute a personal bond of Rs. 2 lakh and one surety of the same amount. He was also asked to share his mobile number with the agency and join the probe as and when required.